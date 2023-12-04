Pacers vs. Celtics December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (14-4) will turn to Jayson Tatum (27.7 points per game, ninth in NBA) when they try to knock off Tyrese Haliburton (25.9, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton posts 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Myles Turner puts up 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.
- Bruce Brown posts 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 12.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.7% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per game.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is putting up 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in league).
- Jaylen Brown is putting up 21.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday is putting up 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Derrick White gives the Celtics 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Al Horford gives the Celtics 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.
Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Celtics
|127.6
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|124.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.7
|50.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|36.0%
