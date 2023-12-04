On Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Pacers (10-8). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Celtics matchup.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 107.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 128.8 points per game, first in league, and conceding 125.9 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a +51 scoring differential.

The teams average 245.5 points per game combined, seven more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 233.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Celtics +375 +150 -

