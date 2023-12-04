The Boston Celtics (15-4) are favored (-4.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)

Celtics (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)

Celtics (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.4

The Pacers (10-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, three% more often than the Celtics (10-9-0) this season.

Boston (8-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (53.3%) than Indiana (2-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 47.4% of the time this season (nine out of 19). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (16 out of 18).

The Celtics have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season while the Pacers have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pacers are the best squad in the NBA (128.8 points per game). However defensively they are the worst (125.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game). It is 10th in rebounds conceded (42.9 per game).

The Pacers are best in the league in assists (30.3 per game) in 2023-24.

Indiana commits 12.4 turnovers per game and force 13.6 per game, ranking seventh and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2023-24 the Pacers are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (15 per game), and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.