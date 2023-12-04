Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 144-129 win over the Heat (his last game) Hield put up seven points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hield's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.4 PRA -- 18.8 18.1 PR -- 16.1 15.7 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.7



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Hield has made 4.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, conceding 107.4 points per contest.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 23.3 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 24 7 4 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.