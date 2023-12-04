Bruce Brown plus his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Brown put up 30 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 144-129 win against the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brown's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 13.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.3 PRA -- 19.7 21.5 PR -- 16.9 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Brown has made 4.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.8% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 107.4 points per contest.

The Celtics allow 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.3 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics allow 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 21 3 1 1 0 0 1

