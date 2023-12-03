Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 15th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 110.8 per game.

Moss, on 141 carries, has a team-high 672 rushing yards (67.2 ypg). He's scored five rushing TDs. Moss has also gathered 18 passes for 138 yards (13.8 ypg) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moss and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moss vs. the Titans

Moss vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 68.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 68.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Titans have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Titans this season.

The Titans give up 110.8 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Titans have put up eight touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Titans' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Watch Colts vs Titans on Fubo!

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 78.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moss with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his eight opportunities this season (62.5%).

The Colts pass on 54.9% of their plays and run on 45.1%. They are eighth in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 141 of his team's 313 total rushing attempts this season (45.0%).

Moss has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

He has 25 red zone rushing carries (39.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Zack Moss Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Moss Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Moss has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moss has received 6.0% of his team's 381 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 6.0 yards per target.

Moss has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Moss (three red zone targets) has been targeted 6.8% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.