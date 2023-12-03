On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Reese Johnson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-3 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

