Sunday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (0-5) matching up at Mackey Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-52 victory for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Boilermakers claimed a 67-59 win against Dayton.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Valparaiso 52

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers' signature victory of the season came against the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 27), according to our computer rankings. The Boilermakers secured the 72-58 home win on November 16.

The Boilermakers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Purdue is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

The Boilermakers have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 27) on November 16

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 12

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 202) on December 1

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 280) on November 26

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%

4.1 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Madison Layden: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (16-for-32)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (16-for-32) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers average 65.1 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per outing (138th in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.