Sunday's contest that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) versus the Wright State Raiders (5-2) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Mastodons took care of business in their most recent outing 84-66 against Oakland on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Wright State 67

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons' signature victory this season came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings. The Mastodons secured the 90-77 win at a neutral site on November 26.

The Mastodons have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

The Mastodons have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 106) on November 26

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 150) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 158) on November 25

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 200) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Audra Emmerson: 11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Shayla Sellers: 11 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)

11 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25) Erin Woodson: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG% Renna Schwieterman: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (23rd in college basketball) and allow 71.4 per outing (304th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.