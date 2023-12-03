Will Mo Alie-Cox cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Alie-Cox will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox has hauled in six passes on 10 targets for 102 yards and one score, averaging 11.3 yards per game.

Alie-Cox has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0

Rep Mo Alie-Cox with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.