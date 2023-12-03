Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Pittman has 76 receptions (while being targeted 111 times) for a team-leading 784 yards and three TDs, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pittman and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pittman vs. the Titans

Pittman vs the Titans (since 2021): 5 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 224.5 yards per outing this year, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

The Titans' defense ranks sixth in the league with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Colts vs Titans on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pittman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pittman Receiving Insights

In eight of 11 games this year, Pittman has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pittman has received 29.1% of his team's 381 passing attempts this season (111 targets).

He has been targeted 111 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (79th in NFL).

Pittman has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 11.1% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Pittman (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 38.6% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.