Michael Pittman Jr. versus the Tennessee Titans pass defense and K'Von Wallace is a matchup to watch in Week 13, when the Colts face the Titans at Nissan Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 98.4 8.9 21 75 8.80

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 76 catches for 784 yards (71.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Looking at the passing game, Indianapolis is No. 19 in the NFL, at 220 yards per game (2,420 total passing yards).

The Colts are averaging 24.5 points per game, the eighth-most in the NFL.

Indianapolis ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.6 pass attempts per game (381 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Colts rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 44 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 40.7%.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has a team-leading one interception to go along with 57 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee ranks 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,470) and sixth in passing touchdowns allowed (12).

So far this season, the Titans' defensive unit has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 224 points allowed (20.4 per game).

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 111 30 Def. Targets Receptions 76 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 784 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 354 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

