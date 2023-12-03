The Detroit Lions (8-3) hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Saints

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 26.7 points per game, 6.5 more than the Saints give up per outing (20.2).

The Lions average 85.2 more yards per game (405.5) than the Saints give up per outing (320.3).

Detroit rushes for 136.9 yards per game, 12.9 more than the 124 New Orleans allows per contest.

This year, the Lions have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (20).

Lions Away Performance

The Lions score fewer points in road games (24.4 per game) than they do overall (26.7), and allow more (24.4 per game) than overall (23.5).

On the road, the Lions accumulate fewer yards (403.8 per game) than overall (405.5). They also give up more (344.2 per game) than overall (318.8).

The Lions accumulate 130.6 rushing yards per game away from home (6.3 fewer than overall), and give up 81.4 rushing yards on the road (9.9 fewer than overall).

The Lions convert fewer third downs in away games (39%) than they do overall (42.8%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (35.6%) than overall (36.2%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles W 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago W 31-26 FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay L 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/16/2023 Denver - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX

