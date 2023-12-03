The Detroit Lions' (8-3) injury report heading into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-6) currently includes six players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Caesars Superdome.

The Lions were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 29-22 in their most recent outing.

The Saints are coming off of a 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Questionable Frank Ragnow C Back Full Participation In Practice Alex Anzalone LB Hand Out Tracy Walker S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Hendon Hooker QB Knee Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Out Erik McCoy OL Shoulder Questionable Andrus Peat OL Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Pete Werner LB Shoulder Out Marcus Maye S Shoulder Out Chris Olave WR Concussion Questionable Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Questionable Blake Grupe K Right groin Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Lions vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

FOX

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Lions Season Insights

The Lions rank 10th in total defense this season (318.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 405.5 total yards per game.

The Lions are totaling 26.7 points per game on offense (seventh in NFL), and they rank 23rd on defense with 23.5 points allowed per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 268.5 per game. They rank 20th on defense (227.5 passing yards allowed per game).

Detroit ranks sixth in rushing yards this season (136.9 rushing yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 91.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 12 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 17 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Lions' -5 turnover margin ranks 23rd in the NFL.

