A victory by the Detroit Lions over the New Orleans Saints is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET (at Caesars Superdome). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Lions are averaging 26.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 23rd, surrendering 23.5 points per contest. With 20.8 points per game on offense, the Saints rank 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth, allowing 20.2 points per contest.

Lions vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (+4) Under (47) Lions 24, Saints 21

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Detroit games have hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 47 points, 0.6 higher than the average total in Lions games this season.

Saints Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Saints based on the moneyline is 37.0%.

New Orleans has won just two games against the spread this season.

In New Orleans' 11 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Games involving the Saints this year have averaged 41.1 points per game, a 5.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.7 23.5 28.7 22.7 24.4 24.4 New Orleans 20.8 20.2 18.3 22.3 22.3 19

