The Detroit Lions (8-3) face the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

Lions vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Lions have had the lead seven times, have been behind three times, and have been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Saints have had the lead three times, have been losing three times, and have been tied five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Saints have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

The Saints have won the third quarter eight times and tied three times in 11 games this year.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost two times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Lions vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 11 games this season, the Lions have led after the first half eight times (7-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half three times (1-2).

The Saints have been winning five times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Lions have won the second half five times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (4-2 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (0-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

