Will Kylen Granson hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson has posted a 175-yard season thus far (19.4 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in 17 throws on 31 targets.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0

