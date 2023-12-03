Kalif Raymond will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Raymond has amassed 372 receiving yards (33.8 per game) and one receiving TD, catching 26 balls on 34 targets.

Raymond vs. the Saints

Raymond vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 196.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Raymond Receiving Insights

Raymond, in seven of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Raymond has 8.4% of his team's target share (34 targets on 405 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.9 yards per target (seventh in league play), averaging 372 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

In one of 11 games this year, Raymond has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (2.9%).

Raymond (three red zone targets) has been targeted 7.9% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

