Josh Reynolds will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Reynolds has a 438-yard season thus far (43.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns. He has reeled in 27 balls on 41 targets.

Reynolds vs. the Saints

Reynolds vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 196.3 yards per game this year, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 10 games this season.

Reynolds has received 10.1% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (41 targets).

He has been targeted 41 times, averaging 10.7 yards per target (11th in NFL).

In three of 10 games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored four of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (11.4%).

Reynolds has been targeted five times in the red zone (13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

