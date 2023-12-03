Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 3?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Joey Anderson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- Anderson has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
