Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 3?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Jason Dickinson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Dickinson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 21.2% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|3
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 4-3
Blackhawks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
