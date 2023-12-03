The focus will be on QBs Jared Goff and Derek Carr when the Detroit Lions (8-3) and New Orleans Saints (5-6) meet on December 3. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Lions vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Derek Carr 11 Games Played 11 67.9% Completion % 65.6% 3,075 (279.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,535 (230.5) 18 Touchdowns 10 8 Interceptions 5 23 (2.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 40 (3.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 20.2 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by allowing 196.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.0 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints have given up 1,364 rushing yards this season, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they are seventh in the NFL with seven.

Defensively, New Orleans ranks eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (35.6%) and 19th in red-zone percentage allowed (54.8%).

Lions Defensive Stats

