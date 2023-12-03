Jared Goff has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints allow 196.3 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

So far this year, Goff has posted passing 3,075 yards (279.5 per game), going 275-for-405 (67.9%) through the air with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Goff has also contributed in the ground game with 23 rushing yards (2.1 per game) on 26 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Goff vs. the Saints

Goff vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New Orleans this season.

Nine players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Saints this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Saints this season.

The Saints allow 196.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Saints have allowed 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 15th in the league.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 257.5 (-115)

257.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has surpassed his passing yards prop total in six of 11 opportunities this year.

The Lions have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Goff's 7.6 yards per attempt rank sixth in the NFL.

In 10 of 11 games this year, Goff completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has scored 20 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (57.1%).

Goff has attempted 38 passes in the red zone (34.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has gone over his rushing yards total in 27.3% of his opportunities (three of 11 games).

Goff has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has nine red zone rushing carries (12.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 332 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 23-for-35 / 236 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-33 / 333 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 26-for-37 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 33-for-53 / 284 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

