Jameson Williams will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Williams' stat line this year shows 12 catches for 184 yards and two scores. He puts up 26.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 23 times.

Williams vs. the Saints

Williams vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New Orleans has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Saints allow 196.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints' defense is 15th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Williams has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 5.7% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He averages 8.0 yards per target this season (184 yards on 23 targets).

Williams has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 5.7% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

