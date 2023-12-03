How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up 12.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (81.7).
- Milwaukee is 2-0 when it scores more than 81.7 points.
- The 63.3 points per game the Jaguars put up are the same as the Panthers allow.
- When IUPUI scores more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.
- The Jaguars shoot 37.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
- The Panthers' 42 shooting percentage is 3.1 lower than the Jaguars have conceded.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Logan Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 34 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ball State
|L 67-63
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 75-71
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/30/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
