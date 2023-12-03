The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

IUPUI vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up 12.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (81.7).
  • Milwaukee is 2-0 when it scores more than 81.7 points.
  • The 63.3 points per game the Jaguars put up are the same as the Panthers allow.
  • When IUPUI scores more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.
  • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Jaguars shoot 37.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers' 42 shooting percentage is 3.1 lower than the Jaguars have conceded.

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Abby Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Logan Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 34 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Ball State L 67-63 IUPUI Gymnasium
11/26/2023 @ Ohio L 75-71 Convocation Center Ohio
11/30/2023 @ Wright State L 79-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 Milwaukee - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Eastern Michigan - IUPUI Gymnasium

