Sunday's contest features the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) clashing at IUPUI Gymnasium (on December 3) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 win for Milwaukee, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Jaguars fell in their most recent game 79-67 against Wright State on Thursday.

IUPUI vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 73, IUPUI 68

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars defeated the No. 294-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 77-72, on November 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Jaguars have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

The Jaguars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Abby Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Logan Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 34 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -129 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.3 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 81.7 per outing (346th in college basketball).

