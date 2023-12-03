Will Isaiah McKenzie Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isaiah McKenzie did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of McKenzie's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, McKenzie has been targeted 14 times and has 11 catches for 82 yards (7.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus three carries for 14 yards.
Isaiah McKenzie Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Colts this week:
- Andrew Ogletree (FP/foot): 9 Rec; 147 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
McKenzie 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|11
|82
|72
|0
|7.5
McKenzie Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|4
|4
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
