The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

The Hatters score an average of 59 points per game, just four fewer points than the 63 the Hoosiers give up.

Stetson has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Indiana is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59 points.

The 79.9 points per game the Hoosiers record are 19.5 more points than the Hatters allow (60.4).

Indiana is 6-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Stetson has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Hatters give up.

The Hatters shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 61.5 FG%

18.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 61.5 FG% Sara Scalia: 17.4 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)

17.4 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47) Yarden Garzon: 11.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

11.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Sydney Parrish: 8.6 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Indiana Schedule