How to Watch the Indiana vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Indiana vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters score an average of 59 points per game, just four fewer points than the 63 the Hoosiers give up.
- Stetson has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
- Indiana is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59 points.
- The 79.9 points per game the Hoosiers record are 19.5 more points than the Hatters allow (60.4).
- Indiana is 6-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- Stetson has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.
- This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Hatters give up.
- The Hatters shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hoosiers concede.
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 61.5 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 17.4 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)
- Yarden Garzon: 11.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Sydney Parrish: 8.6 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Princeton
|W 72-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Maine
|W 67-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/18/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Assembly Hall
