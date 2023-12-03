Sunday's game at Assembly Hall has the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) taking on the Stetson Hatters (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-48 victory, as our model heavily favors Indiana.

In their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Thursday 67-59 over Maine.

Indiana vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 83, Stetson 48

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers beat the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 61-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 71-57 win on November 23 -- their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hoosiers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Indiana has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

The Hoosiers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 23

72-63 over Princeton (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 100) on November 17

77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 125) on November 19

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 140) on November 30

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 61.5 FG%

18.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 61.5 FG% Sara Scalia: 17.4 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)

17.4 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47) Yarden Garzon: 11.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

11.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Sydney Parrish: 8.6 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 63.0 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball) and have a +118 scoring differential overall.

