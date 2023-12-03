Will Gardner Minshew Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 13?
In the Week 13 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Gardner Minshew hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)
- Minshew has 50 rushing yards on 20 attempts (5 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.
- Minshew has had multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he found the end zone on the ground.
Gardner Minshew Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|19
|23
|171
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|27
|44
|227
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|11
|14
|155
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|33
|55
|329
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|15
|23
|305
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2
|Week 8
|Saints
|23
|41
|213
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|17
|26
|127
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|18
|28
|194
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|24
|41
|251
|0
|1
|3
|6
|1
