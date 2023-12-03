Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this season, Minshew has passed for 1,972 yards (197.2 per game) for Indianapolis, recording eight touchdown passes with seven picks. Additionally, Minshew has run for 50 yards on the ground (5.0 per game) on 20 carries. Minshew also has three rushing touchdowns.

Minshew vs. the Titans

Minshew vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 83 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 83 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tennessee this year.

Eight players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Titans this season.

Minshew will play against the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans concede 224.5 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Titans have given up 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth among NFL teams.

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 236.5 (-115)

236.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has topped his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities this season.

The Colts have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Minshew's 6.6 yards per attempt rank 25th in the league.

Minshew has completed at least one touchdown pass six times in 10 games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has 40.7% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (11).

Minshew accounts for 36.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his total 297 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has hit the rushing yards over in three of seven opportunities (42.9%).

Minshew has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has seven red zone carries for 10.9% of the team share (his team runs on 59.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-41 / 251 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-28 / 194 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-26 / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-41 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs

