Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 13?
The Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Montgomery hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has churned out a team-high 648 rushing yards (81 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
- Montgomery has added eight catches for 88 yards (11 per game).
- Montgomery has scored a rushing touchdown in seven games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
