Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL, 124 per game.

Montgomery, on 133 carries, has run for a team-best 648 total yards (81.0 ypg) while scoring nine rushing TDs. Montgomery also averages 11.0 receiving yards per game, catching eight balls for 88 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Montgomery and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montgomery vs. the Saints

Montgomery vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Saints in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Saints have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 124 rushing yards per game conceded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked run defense.

So far this year, the Saints have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Watch Lions vs Saints on Fubo!

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Montgomery with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (87.5%) out of eight opportunities.

The Lions have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 328 rushes this season. He's taken 133 of those carries (40.5%).

Montgomery has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored nine of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (25.7%).

He has 36 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 72 red zone rushes).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-120)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

Montgomery, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this season.

Montgomery has been targeted on 13 of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (3.2% target share).

He has racked up 6.8 yards per target (88 yards on 13 targets).

Having played eight games this year, Montgomery has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 109 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.