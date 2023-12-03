Will David Montgomery Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Montgomery was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Montgomery's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Montgomery has season stats which include 648 rushing yards on 133 carries (4.9 per attempt) and nine touchdowns, plus eight receptions on 13 targets for 88 yards.
David Montgomery Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Lions have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 13 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|133
|648
|9
|4.9
|13
|8
|88
|0
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
