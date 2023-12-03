On Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are just 1-point favorites as they try to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-7). This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Colts can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Titans. The recent betting insights and trends for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Colts.

Colts vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Other Week 13 Odds

Indianapolis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Colts vs. Titans Betting Insights

So far this season, Indianapolis has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

The Colts have an ATS record of 3-0 as 1-point favorites or greater.

Indianapolis games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (63.6%).

Tennessee has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

As 1-point underdogs or more, the Titans are 4-5 against the spread.

This season, three of Tennessee's 11 games have gone over the point total.

