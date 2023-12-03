The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium and will try to build on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Colts Insights

This year, the Colts average 4.1 more points per game (24.5) than the Titans surrender (20.4).

The Colts collect 341.4 yards per game, just six more than the 335.4 the Titans allow per contest.

This season, Indianapolis rushes for 10.6 more yards per game (121.4) than Tennessee allows per contest (110.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over eight more times (16 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Colts Away Performance

The Colts score 22 points per game in away games (2.5 fewer than overall) and concede 19 in road games (5.4 fewer than overall).

The Colts pick up 299.2 yards per game on the road (42.2 fewer than overall), and concede 320.2 in road games (32.8 fewer than overall).

The Colts accumulate 91.4 rushing yards per game away from home (30 fewer than overall), and concede 125.6 rushing yards in away games (3.7 fewer than overall).

The Colts convert 37.7% of third downs in away games (equal to their overall average), and allow opponents to convert on 40.5% on the road (compared to 38.4% overall).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Carolina W 27-13 CBS 11/12/2023 at New England W 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta - FOX

