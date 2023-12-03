Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

When is Colts vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Colts to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (2.4 to 1).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 53.5% chance to win.

The Colts have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

Indianapolis has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog nine times and won three of those games.

Tennessee has entered nine games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)



Indianapolis (-1) The Colts have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Indianapolis has a perfect 4-0 ATS record when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread five times over 11 games with a set spread.

Tennessee is 4-5 ATS when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42)



Over (42) These teams average a combined 41.3 points per game, 0.7 less points than the total of 42 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 more points per game (44.8) than this matchup's total of 42 points.

The Colts have hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Titans' 11 games with a set total.

Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 99.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 67.2 5 13.8 1

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 208.4 6 2.4 0

