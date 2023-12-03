Can we count on Cole Guttman scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

Guttman has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Guttman has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

