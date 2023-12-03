Butler vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) and the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) at Kohl Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Wisconsin to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Bulldogs secured a 67-46 win against Bradley.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Butler vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wisconsin 70, Butler 58
Other Big East Predictions
Butler Schedule Analysis
- On November 18, the Bulldogs claimed their signature win of the season, a 53-47 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Butler is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- The Badgers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- Butler has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Butler 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 162) on November 18
- 68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 163) on November 12
- 76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 240) on November 25
- 67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 303) on November 29
Butler Leaders
- Caroline Strande: 15.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Jordan Meulemans: 10.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 55.3 3PT% (21-for-38)
- Sydney Jaynes: 8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Rachel Kent: 8.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Ari Wiggins: 7.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 69.9 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and are giving up 59.6 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.