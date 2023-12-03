The Minnesota Wild will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 3, with the Blackhawks having dropped five consecutive road games.

Watch on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network as the Wild and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blackhawks vs Wild Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede 3.7 goals per game (81 in total), 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 22 11 8 19 13 19 41% Philipp Kurashev 16 4 9 13 5 8 50% Jason Dickinson 22 7 5 12 9 13 44.8% Ryan Donato 22 4 6 10 10 19 41.4% Nick Foligno 22 2 7 9 8 20 48.1%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 77 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

The Wild's 65 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players