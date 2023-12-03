The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15), losers of five road games in a row, visit the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-300) Blackhawks (+240) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 22 times, and won seven, or 31.8%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won two of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 29.4% chance to win.

Chicago has played 15 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs Wild Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 65 (27th) Goals 55 (30th) 77 (21st) Goals Allowed 81 (24th) 13 (23rd) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 23 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 2-8-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Chicago's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5.

The Blackhawks' 55 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 81 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.

Their -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

