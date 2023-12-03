The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has scored 11 goals (0.5 per game) and collected eight assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.1 shots per game and shooting 16.2%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 19 total points (0.9 per game).

Philipp Kurashev's 13 points this season, including four goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-0 on the season, giving up 37 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassing 279 saves with an .883% save percentage (53rd in the league).

Wild Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Minnesota, Zuccarello has 23 points in 21 games (five goals, 18 assists).

Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and 13 assists, equaling 20 points (one per game).

Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 18 points is via 11 goals and seven assists.

In nine games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-4-2. He has conceded 31 goals (3.46 goals against average) and has racked up 218 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 19th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 28th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 24th 16.46% Power Play % 10% 30th 32nd 70.13% Penalty Kill % 76.71% 22nd

