How to Watch the Baylor vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when they host the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
- Oregon has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
- Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The 92 points per game the Bears put up are 26.8 more points than the Ducks give up (65.2).
- Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- When Oregon allows fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.
- The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (35.8%).
Baylor Leaders
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%
- Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%
- Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%
Oregon Leaders
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|McNeese
|W 124-44
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-47
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|W 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|AT&T Stadium
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 89-50
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 76-47
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Portland
|L 91-60
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/8/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
