The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Billikens allow (78.4).

When it scores more than 78.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.

Saint Louis has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.

The Billikens put up 77.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.

Saint Louis has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 68.0 points.

When Ball State gives up fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.

This year the Billikens are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Nyla Hampton: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Madelyn Bischoff: 14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41)

14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41) Marie Kiefer: 7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Annie Rauch: 10.3 PTS, 64.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Schedule