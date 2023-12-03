How to Watch the Ball State vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Billikens allow (78.4).
- When it scores more than 78.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.
- Saint Louis has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.
- The Billikens put up 77.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.
- Saint Louis has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 68.0 points.
- When Ball State gives up fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.
- This year the Billikens are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Nyla Hampton: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41)
- Marie Kiefer: 7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Annie Rauch: 10.3 PTS, 64.1 FG%
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 75-64
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 67-63
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 90-59
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
