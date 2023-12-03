Ball State vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) and the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 78-71 based on our computer prediction, with Ball State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Cardinals fell in their last game 90-59 against Notre Dame on Friday.
Ball State vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
Ball State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 78, Saint Louis 71
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals beat the Northern Iowa Panthers in a 75-64 win on November 18. It was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Billikens are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
- Ball State has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).
Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 121) on November 18
- 86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 255) on November 11
- 67-63 on the road over IUPUI (No. 288) on November 22
- 97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 300) on November 6
- 85-56 on the road over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 14
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Nyla Hampton: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41)
- Marie Kiefer: 7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Annie Rauch: 10.3 PTS, 64.1 FG%
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowing 68.0 per contest, 247th in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential.
