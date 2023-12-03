Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 23 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

