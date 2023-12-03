Will Andrew Ogletree Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Andrew Ogletree was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Ogletree's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Andrew Ogletree and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Ogletree has been targeted 17 times and has nine catches for 147 yards (16.3 per reception) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Ogletree's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Andrew Ogletree Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Colts have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Isaiah McKenzie (DNP/toe): 11 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
Colts vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ogletree 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|9
|147
|30
|2
|16.3
Ogletree Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|4
|3
|48
|1
|Week 5
|Titans
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|3
|1
|33
|1
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|3
|1
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.