At Caesars Superdome in Week 13, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be lined up against the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Paulson Adebo. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Lions vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 128.6 12.9 8 38 11.34

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 993 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 109 times and has totaled 82 receptions and five touchdowns.

In the air, Detroit has passed for the sixth-highest number of yards in the NFL at 2,954, or 268.5 per game.

The Lions score the seventh-most points in the league, 26.7 per game.

Detroit has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 36.8 times game, which is seventh in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Lions rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 38 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 34.5%.

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 40 tackles and 13 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans is top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 2,159 total passing yards allowed (196.3 allowed per game). It also ranks 15th in passing TDs allowed (14).

This season, the Saints rank seventh in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per game and rank 10th in total yards allowed with 320.3 yards given up per game.

New Orleans has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Saints this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 109 52 Def. Targets Receptions 82 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 993 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99.3 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 403 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 4 Interceptions

