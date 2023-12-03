Amon-Ra St. Brown will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown has put up a team-best 993-yard season so far (99.3 yards receiving per game) with five TDs, hauling in 82 balls on 109 targets.

St. Brown vs. the Saints

St. Brown vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Saints this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is conceding 196.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

The Saints' defense ranks 15th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in seven of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has received 26.9% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (109 targets).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in NFL play), picking up 993 yards on 109 passes thrown his way.

St. Brown has a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

St. Brown has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (31.6% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 19 TAR / 13 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

