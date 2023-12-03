Alec Pierce will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pierce's stat line this year reveals 22 catches for 291 yards. He puts up 26.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 39 times.

Pierce vs. the Titans

Pierce vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 42.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 42.3 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 224.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

The Titans' defense is sixth in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 11 games this year.

Pierce has 10.2% of his team's target share (39 targets on 381 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in NFL).

Having played 11 games this year, Pierce has not had a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Pierce has been on the receiving end of 4.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

